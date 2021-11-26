I’ve heard it said that the odds of golfers achieving a Hole-In-One are something close to 12,500 to one. It requires a combination of both skill and luck. On the morning of Tuesday, September 7, on the Par 3, 108-yard 11th Hole, Sandi Cooper was playing her ‘other’ home course, Camas Meadows, (she’s a snowbird) located in Camas, Washington, when she teed up a perfect shot to the green and into the hole.
I suspect that moment will be a lasting memory to be savored over and over again in the years to come. Congratulations Sandi!! Hurry back to SaddleBrooke; your playing partners miss you!!