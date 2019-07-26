Good afternoon to all Americans from sea to shining sea.
Tina Gruner has joined that special group of golfers who hit their little ball into that tiny hole on the first shot. Tina made her HOLE-IN-ONE on March 18th on SaddleBrooke #2 from 70 yards with a gap wedge.
As some of us are frustratingly aware, some golfers go for years without one. Some of us may never get one. Nancy Huffman joined our elite Hole-In-One Sorority on May 13th on Catalina #8 from 105 yards with a 3 wood. I wonder what ball she used. Maybe that’s my problem, I’m using the wrong ball!!
Maire Ryan just might hold the SaddleBrooke record for the most Holes-In-One, with 8. On May 28th she Aced the #8 Tucson par three with her 7 iron from 120 yards. So - do all the aces have to be in SaddleBrooke in order to hold the SaddleBrooke record? I’ll get back to you on that. If anyone has more Aces, in or out of SaddleBrooke, let me know.
And yes, another amazing shot. On June 11th Venetia Lewis carded an Ace on Catalina #8. She hit a perfect 9 iron from 105 yards.
I’m proud to report our golf deputies are working around the clock - or a robust 4 hours - faithfully ensuring the safety of our Tee signs. And they would know something was amiss right away – because the signs would be gone! Gloria taught them everything she knows about crime scene investigation. As you can see, the sign for Jo Sauvageau, Interior Designs, is well protected by Jany Clausen, Lynn Stewart, and Mary Fung. Good work gals.
In our Aces corner we’ve had lots of larger than life achievements and I’m trying to catch up: Kerry Crowell Aced April with a Gross score of 81. Mary Florke carded a 61 Net. The Aces For May are Mary Ribachi with a Net score of 64, and Maire Ryan with a gross score of 83. June Aces are Deb Finn with a score of 91 gross and Sally Drennan with a net score of 66
Next month – The rest of the story – with Holes-In-One and Aces – I hope.
As you no doubt read in my previous editorials, I invited all of you to send in your favorite ‘Inane comment’ from our LPGA and PGA tournament staff. One of my fans sent in this astute description from the LPGA: “She’s in the tall grass behind the trees. Hmmm, it looks like she’s out of position.” To borrow a phrase, “Sometimes it’s better to keep your mouth shut and allow people to think you’re a fool, than to open it and eliminate all doubt.”
This just in. My Rules expert has just returned from rating 357 courses and only had time to offer this tip: If the fairway is narrow, aim at the bunker marked ‘Ground Under Repair’. I’m sure we all appreciate that sage advice.
I’m proud to report, Scuffie, my crack investigator, has been faithfully following a series of phenomena occurring on the golf course. This could be serious sports fans. In keeping with our dedication to digging deeper, Scuffie braved the unknown and followed three blue arcs of light to the spot where they suddenly… Shoot, I’ve run out of space. Stay tuned for further developments - next time.