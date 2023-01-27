On Monday, December 12, 2022, the MountainView Lady Putters enjoyed a very “merry” Christmas party. This Christmas luncheon was well planned and executed by the Christmas committee.

Every year, the Christmas luncheon is a gift to all the members as a thank you for all the work and support they gave the organization throughout the previous year. The welcome and short business meeting was conducted by President Roberta Wisniewski in the MountainView Ballroom. The delicious meal was served and the November putting awards were presented.

The Tiger Award for low net was won by Dot Wilson. The Most Holes in One Award was shared by Pat Wells and Judy Matchett. Members were in a festive mood with decorated sweaters and other Christmas attire. Everyone enjoyed music, food, and gifts. The music was provided by the 10-mmeber (all residents of SaddleBrooke) Catalina Chorale accompanied by Troubadour Randall Dighton.