A new Bocce Club, the Hi Rollers, is being organized that will play at the HOA-1 Bocce Courts. If interested in playing an easy, uncomplicated game with few rules, but tons of fun first played in Italy eons ago, email your name, telephone number and email address to moltotage@gmail.com, or call Tony at (520) 333-2675. Play will occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 2 p.m., during cold weather and 8 a.m., during warm weather. There are four Bocce courts which limits participants to 16-players, so join ASAP. All are welcome.

