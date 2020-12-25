Wednesday, November 18 was a beautiful day at the Preserve, and an even more exciting one for resident Beverly Reiman. She was on the fourth hole on the Preserve course, using her 8 iron, and something amazing happened. She got a hole in one with the ball on the fly. The excited witnesses to this event were Kathy Bomwell and Connie Simmons.
Beverly has lived in the Tucson area for over 15 years. She has lived in two different houses in the Preserve of Saddlebrooke on hole # 14, and now lives on hole # 17 in the new Unit 44A. This is her first hole in one. She was a weekend golfer when she originally lived in Ohio, but once she retired and joined the Preserve ladies’ group on Wednesdays, she has had more time to devote to golf.
Beverly says her reaction was both shock and awe. “You don’t believe it until you see the ball in the hole.”
Bev is married to Joe Reiman who is on the Saddlebrooke HOA-2 ALC committee and is also the Unit Representative of Unit 44A where they currently live.
Congratulations to Bev!