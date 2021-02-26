It is such a privilege to know this amazing lady and we are so glad she is a member of our SaddleBrooke Tennis Club! Do you know she is our most “senior” female tennis and POP player?
Loretta started playing tennis in the early 70s playing on the public courts in Santa Clara, CA. She has such grace on the tennis courts and executes her shots in such a relaxed manner. Everyone enjoys playing with or against her.
She and her husband, Jerry, moved to Sun City Vistoso in 1993 and then to SaddleBrooke in 2003. She participated in leagues up until about four years ago but now enjoys the fun of playing with no pressure. POP tennis has been a wonderful transition for her which she plays frequently and has met great new friends. She does continue playing in her “Sunday Social” tennis.
Loretta is an excellent seamstress, who also keeps busy with the Embroidery Club, Quilt Club, and Computer Club and is a member of the SaddleBrooke HOA-2 Putters Club. When she is not doing any of that, she can be found in one of our many pools swimming and socializing!!
She has always been a gracious volunteer for our many tennis socials and will help out wherever needed. We are fortunate to have a member with such a great attitude and contagious smile! May we all be inspired to be like our “senior” tennis player!