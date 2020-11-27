October’s ACE Day for SBWGA-18 was held on Tuesday, October 27. Both a gross and a net monthly tournament, this competition culminates with an ACE of ACE’s playoff in November to determine the final gross and net winners, who will represent SBWGA-18 at the State Finals next January.
Tuesday, October 27, was no ordinary ACE Day. A cold front blasted away the summer heat that lingered long into October. Our players teed off in low 40-degree temperatures and into a wind that markedly picked up, making this day of golf pretty miserable. Of 61 players who teed off, only 17 players finished their rounds.
We salute those players who withstood the elements and finished, as well as the following winners: Overall Gross Ace Winner for October – Maire Ryan; Overall Net Ace Winner for October – Lee Anne McClelland. Flight winners were: Molly Fullerton, First Place Gross playing from the Red/Yellow Tee; Mary Ribacchi, First Place Gross from the Red Tee; Brenda Brown, Second Place Gross from the Red Tee; Nancy Sartor, First Place Net from the Red Tee; Sandi Chester, Second Place Net from the Red Tee; Gail Plimpton, First Place Gross Winner from the Red/Aqua Tee. Closest to the Pin on the Par-3 Catalina No. 6 was Barb Katz at a distance of 18 feet, three inches.
Every year SBWGA-18 selects a worthy local charity to support. This year, our chosen charity is Youth On Their Own or “YOTO,” a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization. For over 30 years, YOTO has provided homeless youths with basic needs, guidance and financial assistance to help them stay in school. Spearheaded by Ann Chatham, Charity Chair, our members participated in several collections for YOTO this calendar year. In October, our members donated 847 men’s and women’s socks that will make a lot of these kids warmer this winter. Making a difference to these young people warms our hearts.
November ushers in the last SBWGA-18 major tournament of the year, the Cactus Classic. This is a Low Net Tournament that stretches over three days of play. Christine Smith, Carol “CJ” Johnson and Angie Denahan are the Tournament Chairs. Our players expect cooler temperatures in November; but, after this last ACE Day, we’re just hoping for above 40-degree weather and no gusting winds.
SBWGA-18 wishes everyone a healthy, safe and Happy Thanksgiving.
It’s time to tee up!