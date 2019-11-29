Good afternoon Mr. & Mrs. America. I have the latest scoops for all y’all.
Aces head up our top stories of the day, because this duo holds the high cards. Congratulations to Jean Molitor and Yvonne LeCornu, our latest inductees into the Ace hall of fame. Yep, I’m sure they are thrilled to be our October winners. Jean cornered the Low Gross trophy with a 96 and Yvonne carried the day with a 69 net. I have it on good authority that FOX News will be calling them for an interview very soon.
This month our President honors Arlene Lipscomb for her contributions to SBWGA. Arlene is the curious type and that’s one reason she joined our organization 1998. She told me the best way to learn how a golf association operates is to get involved and study it from the inside. Her first job was managing the association’s trophies and supervising the engraving. She then served on many tournament committees such as the Cactus Classic, President’s Cup and Sadie Hawkins. Later she chaired those events. She was on the scoring committee, and, since this was before the help of computers, she checked handicaps and helped ‘pop’ the cards for events. Time marched on and Arlene served on decorating committees, sponsorship committees, and sat at countless morning special tournament ‘check in’ tables. She was Assistant tournament chair in 2002 and Tournament chair in 2003. She was also Handicap Certified, and no, that didn’t include a special parking pass. I think her expertise will be needed again when we implement the International Handicapping system. When asked for an enduring memory she said she will always be grateful to the members who mentored her. They helped her tackle many new tasks and showed her how to meet the occasional obstacle with equanimity and grace. For the last few years Arlene has been an Honorary member and is always available to help. When meeting people who are new to SaddleBrooke, Arlene speaks warmly of SBWGA and encourages them to join the association for the fun, the challenges and the opportunities to forge friendships that will last. Oh yes, she’s still playing golf with those good friends.
And now the Bombshell!
The Ironwood Ridge Senior High golf team met the challenge and won the 2019 Arizona State Champion trophy. They had tournament events against other high school teams all year, but those contests become more serious in the fall. In early October, 34 teams went head to head. Ironwood was one of the 14 who made it to the finals held at Omni Tucson On Sunday, October 27 and Monday, October 28. After 36 holes, they claimed the day. As you may recall, a lucky few of our members played with these talented gals here in September. Let’s hope we are fortunate enough to have them back at SaddleBrooke next year. Congratulations to the winners: Ashlee Enger, Celia Schrecker, Makenna Brown, Raina Ports, Zoe Newell, Hannah Ports, and Kaylee Jewkes.
And now for the breaking news. Evidence confirmed. Thanks to the really deep investigation by our super sleuth, Chunkie, we have discovered a gang is responsible for stealing our range ball baskets, and, is conspiring to steal our sponsor Tee signs. Luckily, our colleague, Dede Crowder, was on hand to secure the Wacks’ Park Avenue Jeweler Tee sign. To show his appreciation, Mr. Wacks brought a wonderful selection of jewelry to our October luncheon for those who wished to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.
And this just in…I’m sure you’re all aware, we’ve had a series of strange apparitions around SaddleBrooke 8 Tee in the last few months. And, I had photographic evidence of what exactly these apparitions are. But now, I have to tell you, there’s skullduggery afoot. Just before I went to press, my evidence disappeared. The only thing left in my folder is a brown smudge, which looked a lot like chocolate. Rest assured I will not throw in the towel just because of a little setback. I am sending the smudge to the forensic unit at the FBI to have it analyzed. You will soon get the answers to this mystery.
Next month we’ll start a new series, 10 TIPS TO SPEED PLAY.