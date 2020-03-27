The SaddleBrooke Swim Club is once again offering the Adult Learn-To-Swim program. This program is free to SaddleBrooke residents and is designed for adults who have beginning to no prior swimming experience or may even have a fear of the water. The goal is to provide you with basic water skills, including how to float, tread water and breath while swimming. Once armed with these skills, you will be able to take advantage of the wonderful benefits that swimming provides, such as improved cardio fitness, flexibility and a method to exercise which is easy on your joints!
Classes will be held at the DesertView Swimming Complex on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., beginning Monday, April 20 through Friday, May 1. If you wish to register or receive more information for this program, contact Laurie Loose by phone at (505) 264-2771 or email her at laurieloose@me.com. The class is limited to twelve participants to ensure personal instruction so, reserve your space early.