On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 the SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters group resumed putting on the HOA-1 putting green after an absence of sixteen months for the pandemic. There were thirty-three weeks of putting during the year 2021. During the weekly friendly competition, prizes are awarded for low gross, low net and most aces. With our handicap system everyone has a chance to win. Some members do not golf but they sure can putt! In the summer months we averaged 45 participants per week. Winter months bring back our “fair weather friends” and our average increases to 60.
SB Men’s Putters has always had two major sponsors. Charles Schwab awards quarterly and annual awards for gross putting. Sonora Investments awards quarterly awards for net putting. Putters holds quarterly breakfasts where these sponsors present the quarterly awards and give the membership an update on what the market is doing. The SB Men’s Putters are very grateful that our sponsors stayed with us through the pandemic.
The 2021 Annual Awards
- “Bob Bowlin Award” (Best Average Gross): Jim Jevne 37.35 strokes in 32 rounds.
- “Syd Eagle Award” (Highest Ace Average): Bobby Carbone 1.05 aces per round in 22 rounds.
- Most Aces Award: Jim Becker 31 aces in 31 rounds.
- Best Attendance Award: Bob Turcott 33/33 rounds.
- Most Improved Award: Larry Lightfoot 6.00 strokes better than 2019 in 24 rounds.
The 2021 Charles Schwab Tournament Winners
First place: Bobby Carbone 37
Second place: Dan Cavanaugh 38
Third place: Jim Jevne 39
Congratulations to all participants and winners! It was great to be back on the greens! SB Men’s Putters meets every week on Thursday morning. We adjust the starting time with the season. Annual Membership costs $20 per year plus a dollar per week for prizes. If socialization, camaraderie, and some competition is your thing, we encourage you to join by showing up at the HOA #1 putting green at 9:30 a.m. on a Thursday morning.