The 25th MountainView Ladies Preserve (MVLP) Founder’s Day event is just around the corner. This is a celebration of the founding members, past presidents, and all putters that have worked so diligently to make the organization a success.

Founder’s Day luncheon and program will take place on Monday, February 13. The MVLP board voted to open the invitation to all current and past members. Please consider attending this important event. Put your check for $19 in the designated drop box in the hall outside the MV Pro-Shop before noon on Monday, February 6.

Questions? Call (219) 789-2425 or (520) 818-1290.