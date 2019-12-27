Our friendly mountain lioness, Ann Martin, climbed to the top of the Catalina Mountains and won the MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) 2019 Club Championship. A total of 31 women in six flights arranged by handicap, (all named after Arizona mountains,) traversed the Preserve Golf Club on Monday, November 4, and the MountainView Golf Club on Tuesday, November 5 to see who would reign as our next Queen of the Hill. During the 36-hole, low gross tournament, the weather peaked in the low 80’s. Perhaps consequently, Ann’s two-day scores were 82 and 80. One might just say that she likes golfing in the low 80’s. Way to go Ann—in the zone, and on the throne!
The majestic mountaineers placing in their flights were:
- Catalina: Anne Cole, Lori Stegink and Donna Watson.
- Tortolita: Ralene Peters and Linda Schauer.
- Rincon: Gail Campbell and Karen Erickson.
- Tucson: Judy Grow and Debbie Mielke.
- Santa Rita: Lan Nguyen and Eva Langdahl.
- San Francisco: Aleta Rosenthal and Mary Miller.
The flag-flirting pin-pal KP winners on the green flat lands at the Preserve were: #4 Ann Van Sickel, #6 Jacque Twitty, #11 Lori Stegink, and #14 Mary Kay Nordhill, and on MountainView: #4 Ann Martin, #8 Linda Schauer, #13 Barb Laskowski, and #17 Lan Nguyen. Each of these peak performers was awarded pro shop credit.
Ann Martin, who moved mountains with her two-day low gross score of 162, received a cheese board, leather picture frame and $125 in pro shop credit. This top-of-the-hill, but definitely not over-the-hill spunky golf enthusiast will soon be sporting some spiffy new golf duds. She scored low to win, but that’s not worth a hill of beans compared to how high she scored in settling in SaddleBrooke with her husband Guy ten years ago.
When asked what the view from the top of the MPWGA Mountain looks like, Ann spoke of her love for golf, appreciation for our golf courses and staff, and the great fun she has in the league. Ann is our MPWGA Rules Chair, coordinates many special events, has previously served as President and Vice President and is on the Executive Board of Arizona Golf Association (AGA). Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Ann’s golfing skills is that during friendly social rounds she has an extraordinary ability to talk before, during and after her golf swing, all while still maintaining perfect focus and hitting her ball square.
We thank our tournament sponsor, HealthySkin Dermatology, for their long-term support. A team load of appreciation to our Club Championship Chair, Janey Clausen, and her predecessors, who designed the tournament so that members of all handicap indexes can play competitively and place. A 19th hole bowl of treats to our pros Matt Hudson and Mike Karpe, fondly called “The M&Ms” because they work so hard for us, but never melt under pressure. We celebrate the Marvelous Ms. Martin for her Club Championship win, her dedication to the MPWGA, and her unmatched gift of golf gab—which gives the rest of us a lot to talk about!