Well softball fans, the big news? Our St. Patrick’s Day Tournament is “in the books!” Yep, a full day of softball “dramedy” with music from DJ Paul Auster, lively patter from the PA announcer (he’s so good), and burgers, brats, and beverages! Sponsored (thank you) by WILDFIRE WING COMPANY and GOLF CARS OF ARIZONA and again WINDOW WIZARDS on the brats and dogs (burgers by Chef Joe Passoni). Give our sponsors a try folks!

Starting at 8:30 (yes, a.m.), in Community/Coyote, Wildfire Wings just nipped Desert Life Pharmacy 15 to 14. And YES! The Wingers “ditto’d” that in the second half of their doubleheader at 10 a.m., taking Golf Cars of Arizona by the identical 15 to 14 score. In the Recreational/Sidewinder game, Pride Mechanical “hammered” Rancheros Market 20 to 9. Finally, in the 1 p.m. Competitive game, Kristy McInnis/Coldwell Banker Realty eased by Player’s Pub 17 to 13.

A special thanks to our tournament/events director, Jessica Passoni and all the volunteers who put this wing-ding together. And, of course to all the fans who came out to watch.

NEXT UP!!! MEMORIAL DAY TOURNAMENT, Monday, May 29. Be there or be rectangular.

Anyhoo, LEAGUE ACTION! Well, here in our 14th (and last “regular”) week of action, it’s been a season “dictated” by the weather. Mother Nature—whatcha’ gonna do? The Tuesday and Friday boys and girls have gotten in most of their games, while the Wednesday gangs, just 7 of 14!!!!!!!!

In Monday’s Recreational, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke has a commanding lead at 7 to 2 over Concierge Heating and Cooling at 2 to 7. Ouch! The tin benders are down in the cellar trying to get that furnace fixed. Over in Monday Community we’ve got five teams battling it out for the “we are the champions” bragging rights. My preseason pick, DS Builders has the league lead at 7 to 2, with Dominick’s Real Italian and Firetruck Brewing now “out of it” at 5 n’ 5 and 6 n’ 6 respectively. Meanstwhile, either Coyote Golf Cars, at 5 to 6, or Copper Health Oro Valley, at 4 to 8 are headed for “Cellarville.”

On to Tuesday, where in Community, Hardin Brothers Automotive, at 6 to 4, has motored ahead of Golf Cars of AZ at 4 to 6 in just the last two weeks. In the Tuesday Competitive, AZ Indoor Air has breezed to a solid 8 to 4 lead over Andy’s Irrigation, at 6-7 and Barron’s Electric at 6 to 9.

Over to Wednesday, in Community Jim Click Auto Group has wrapped up the League title at 6 to 2 over Healthy Skin Dermatology, at 2 to 6. In Sidewinder it’s been settled also with Catalina Family Dental at 9 to 4, Brittni Gutman-Allstate getting all “mayhemed” at 4 to 7, and Canine & Company stepping in a little pet poop in the last couple of weeks to drop to 4 to 6.

On Thursdays, in the over 65 (wheezer) league, Absolutely Art lost a solid lead it had just two weeks ago to Ambient Air Heating and Cooling, which SURGED to 7 to 4, with the Artists just behind at 7 to 5. But the Artists put some paint on the canvas today (Thursday, April 13) with a win to go to 8 to 5. Ambient took a “twofer” doubleheader loss to drop to second at 7 to 6. Meanwhile AARP Info Center has taken the last train to Cellarville at 5 to 9.

Finally on Fridays, in Competitive, a hot battle was cooking two weeks ago between Bubb’s Grubb at 4 to 4 with Big Bear Garage Door also at 4 to 4. BUT… Bubb’s really piled the briquettes on the “que” in the last two weeks to surge to a league-clinching 6 to 4, while Big Bear let the garage door close on them going in the opposite direction at 4 to 6. In Friday Community, the late-season trades designed to “even things out” were a bit too late. They helped, but the Players Pub “Pubsters” just had too big a lead. They finish on top with an 11 to 5 record while Mitsubishi Air finished at 6 to 8 and Wanda Fudge Long Realty ended up in the cellar at 5 to 9.

Anyhoo, my deadline is Thursday, April 13, and our season ends Friday, April 14, so obviously the Friday results go can’t get in this edition. No matter, those leagues are “decided.” MEANWHILE… The “powers that be” have decided that there will (AGAIN!) be League Championship games the week of Monday, April 17 to Friday, April 21. So, apparently, after 14 weeks of “not so stellar” play, a “cellar-dweller” will have the opportunity to wrest the championship trophy away from the team that finished FIRST in the standings after a 14-week season (and get that all-important “hearty handshake” from the Prez as well). If you see the logic in all that, clue me, willya!

After that, fans, SADDLEBROOKE SOFTBALL will take a two week break to rest before the softballers start up again the second week of May. In the meantime, some of the members will be heading back to the hill country for the summer, afishin’ and achillin’. No doubt the ice will be coming off the lakes in the next month or so and the skeeters and the deer/black flies will be welcoming their meal tickets back home.

Meantime, the guys and gals will be down at the field practicing their hitting and honing their “stand-around-in-the-outfield shooting the breeze” skills. Not much practice needed there in my humble opinion.

THANKS AGAIN to our ST. PATRICK’S DAY TOURNAMENT sponsors, WILDFIRE WING COMPANY AND GOLF CARS OF ARIZONA for their generous support. Give them a try, folks. NEXT UP… MEMORIAL DAY TOURNAMENT on Monday, May 29.

For information about SaddleBrooke Senior Softball, you can surf us on the net at saddlebrookeseniorsoftball.com or just come on down to the field and one of the softball junkies will be glad to yak with ya.