Seven of our SBWGA-18 golfers competed in the 2020 AGA Women’s State Senior Championship. The host course was Trilogy Golf Club at Power Ranch in Gilbert, AZ. The three day event took place on Wednesday, September 9, Thursday, September 10 and Friday, September 11. The weather offered us temperatures from 64 degrees in the early mornings to 98 degrees by late afternoon.
We all trained hard under the direction of our Assistant Golf Pro Jane Chanik. Jane gave us lessons in all aspects of the game of golf, including how to get ready for tournament play. The very first and last advice Jane gave us was to have FUN. We all set our goal to WIN or PLACE. We practiced and played at a few local courses. This was helpful in gaining confidence in our game. We had to select clubs that were different from what we all use on our home course. We played using Jane’s philosophy and we all delivered and placed in our flight.
The Championship flight opened an invitation to any woman that was within seven strokes of the threshold handicap index to vie for the title. Sandra Murray met the criteria and played. She had a gross of 267 and placed nineth. Sandra said it was a wonderful experience. She had FUN and met some lovely women. Sandra will definitely be preparing for next year’s tournament.
The other four women played in the Field Flights that was Low Gross/Low Net. Flight 2 for Low Net was Kathy Minx with a score of 223. She placed third, followed by Connie Culley with a score of 234, placing sixth.
Flight 3 for Low Net was Cathe Kropp with a score of 232, placing third and Kay Sullivan with a score of 242, placing fourth.
Masters/Legends combined flights. Takeyo Eakin placed in the Masters with a Low Net score of 254, placing fifth and Gail Plimpton in the Legends with a Low Net score of 308, placing third. Gail was defending her title of the Low/Net Trophy she won in the year 2019.
All seven of us had FUN. We rented a house in Gilbert. We shared good talks, loud laughs, great food and brought back happy memories. We made some new friends and we will be back again in 2021. Our Assistant Pro Jane Chanik will give us the help we need to prepare for this tournament. It takes a lot of practice, dedication and understanding of one’s potential. We hope that many other ladies will join us this next year!!