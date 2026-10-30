In the beginning, two SaddleBrooke residents decided to “move heaven and earth” to bring pickleball to our community. Beth and Dave Patterson created a makeshift court at the end of Clubhouse Drive for a demonstration. Eighty-five people showed up, and 75 signed a charter to create a pickleball club.

That was February 26, 2007—nearly 20 years ago. It was also exactly one month after today’s reigning pickleball superstar Anna Leigh Waters was born. Much has changed since then.

The SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA), now with approximately 750 members, has grown dramatically. But the club continues to focus on Beth Patterson’s original goal—to create “a group of friends who have fun together on and off of the court.”

Today, SPA’s Robson Pickleball Center features 14 courts, a ramada for social gatherings, convenient parking and amazing mountain views. Members are actively engaged in a wide range of social and competitive opportunities to play together. The club is in a healthy financial position and well positioned to contribute to future facility improvements. Tenacity, good leadership and residents willing to financially support pickleball have made it all possible.

While the future of pickleball in SaddleBrooke has never looked better, the road to get here has been pretty bumpy:

2009: When the original DesertView courts were shut down in 2009 after noise concerns, SPA players did not give up. The courts had been funded in large part by over $37,500 raised by SPA members and other donations.

2009-2012: When Robson provided land at Ridgeview, SPA launched a campaign to fund the cost of building six permanent courts at a cost of $190,000. HOA2 contributed $30,000. SPA member dues and a $105,000 fundraising campaign provided the remaining $160,000 – 84 percent of the total cost. Dedication occurred in April 2012.

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2018-2022: When it became clear that six courts were insufficient for a rapidly growing membership, the search began for additional land. Multiple proposals were considered and rejected. Finally, in September 2018, HOA2 approved SPA’s plan to add six to eight additional outdoor courts at Ridgeview, bringing the potential total to 12 to 14 courts. When SPA needed someone to take on the construction challenge, SPA member and general contractor Ed Szympruch stepped up. He played a key role in designing and bringing the expanded facility to completion. The additional courts in the newly named Robson Pickleball Center were completed in September 2022.

The final cost to complete the Robson Pickleball Center and expand the number of courts to 14 was just over $1.5 million. Remarkably, the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) and its members generated 80% of the funding - just over $1.2 million. Here’s a breakdown:

Member donations in various forms generated $450,000. The vast majority of members contributed at some level. Donations ranged from $100 to $25,000.

SPA allocated an additional $477,000 toward the project from accumulated membership dues.

An additional $300,000 was raised via sponsorships—including $200,000 from Robson for naming rights.

The remaining $310,000 was contributed by HOA-2 as part of making pickleball an official HOA-2 amenity. SPA is grateful to HOA-2 for their support in bringing this project to completion and for their role in ongoing maintenance.

SPA’s recent growth and success have largely been made possible by the ongoing fundraising efforts led by Jim Schlote and Shawne Cryderman. (They would also be quick to give credit to SPA member generosity and the support of corporate sponsors.)

The financial support and countless volunteer hours dedicated to completing the Robson Pickleball Center are impressive—and worth remembering because they tell an important part of the SaddleBrooke pickleball story: Residents believed strongly enough in pickleball to put their own time, energy and money behind it.

As the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association prepares to celebrate its 20-year anniversary next year, there are new challenges and opportunities ahead. The pending RUA (reciprocal use agreement) discussions between the HOA-2 and HOA-1 boards are one example. SPA’s goal is to continue making its facilities accessible to all HOA-1 and HOA-2 residents. Continued member growth—and the desire to expand available court time, perhaps by covering some of the courts—represent another opportunity.

I am confident that the groundswell of support from SaddleBrooke residents and SPA members over the past 19+ years will ensure that the pickleball club continues to thrive. And ultimately, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association remains focused on the vision that Beth Patterson expressed nearly 20 years ago: "A group of friends who have fun together—on and off the court."