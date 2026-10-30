Will vs. Trust – What’s right for you was the question on the minds of the Mountainview Lady Putters attending the November monthly luncheon. The room was decorated with a courtroom backdrop with hints of the scales of justice as centerpieces with gavels, flanked by Arizona state flags on the tables. One of their sponsors, Wendy Harn from Harn Legacy LLC, was the featured guest speaker who was able to assist with answering the various estate planning questions. But we didn’t forget to add a little bit of fun with a Halloween backdrop and themed table and the gifting of Halloween masks made from gourds by one of our members, Donna Vargas. The smiles and joy it brought to the ladies who received one of these treasured items was priceless.

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Special tables were set up to remind the ladies to sign up for the upcoming events. Sign up for the trip to Quail Creek on the Thursday, October 22 has ended but the ladies that are attending are anticipating the bus ride there and the fun putting and eating with their putter ladies. The November luncheon on Monday the 9th will feature another sponsor and special speaker Patty Colella from doTerra essential oils—get your Zen on! Then on Thursday, November 12 we have our Putters Partner event which the putters invite a spouse, partner or friend to join them for an evening of putting and dinner. The sign up has begun for the luncheon on Monday, December 14, themed “O Tannebaum”. Also, be watching for the annual registration on Wednesday, January 20, 2027, new putting year beginning in February. We are always welcoming more ladies to join us. for more details and what’s happening, check out our website at mvlputters.com! GO PUTTERS!