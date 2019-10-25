Love it or hate it, you have to admit: there’s no ignoring it. It drapes itself in twinkling, colorful lights and flamboyant, eye-catching finery, and settles in to take over our lives. By night its whispered stories float gently in sleepy heads tucked into bed, by day they soar from pulpits across the globe. Its enchanting music fills every nook and cranny of the airwaves and our lives, and you can bet there isn’t a living soul, from the loftiest politician to the shiftiest cat burglar, who couldn’t instantly recall a half-dozen of its songs.
Yes, December is upon us once again, and it doesn’t matter one whit if you’re the “BRING IT ON” type or if you would prefer to hide under your bed for a solid month— there’s one thing everyone absolutely agrees on: it’s really very easy to get lost in all the hoopla.
No worries for us, though, because The SBWGA 18 and Saddlebrooke Lady Niners have planned a day, smack in the middle of that crazy, busy month, to remind us what the fuss is all about: It’s about friendship, it’s about love, it’s about enjoying each other’s company.
In a nutshell, it’s BEE-CUZ WE CARE.
Gratitude, goodwill and celebration are at the heart of this very special golf tournament on Tuesday, December 17, where the only competition is who can cheer the loudest for our beloved cancer survivors, and everyone is a first-place winner simply because we are together.
No handicaps or golf memberships are required to participate. You can enjoy reduced greens fees and play in either a nine-hole scramble, (9:45 a.m. shotgun), or an 18-hole scramble, (8:00 a.m. shotgun). Put your own foursome together or let us find one for you. If you don’t feel like playing golf at all, we hope you’ll come to the celebration luncheon anyway and give our survivors a hug and a standing ovation on their special day.
A $30 check will cover the luncheon and donation, and you’ll get to hear our great friend and this year’s cancer tournament honoree, Chrisie Funari, founder of the Arizona Cancer Foundation for Children, speak about her amazing journey. Raffle tickets and an auction will be held during lunch, and of course, additional donations in any amount to the ACFC will be accepted with tremendous thanks and grateful hearts.
All lady golfers in Saddlebrooke are invited to celebrate our survivors by participating in the BEE-CUZ WE CARE golf tournament and luncheon in this most beautiful and peaceful of months.
Please check for details and get your application on our website at www.sbwga.com (look for our Bee) or stop by the pro-shop to get your application.
Deadline to sign up is Monday, December 9 at 12:00 p.m. Please note: there will be no refunds after December 9.