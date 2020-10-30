The annual LAGOS Tournament—where the SaddleBrooke Lady 9ers and 18ers team up together— celebrated their 30th anniversary on Wednesday, September 22. The “Birdies and Bows” Tournament took advantage of a beautiful fall day to have a rousing, fun round of golf, followed by a delicious luncheon. Ninety-two ladies signed up for the event and came decked out in a colorful variety of bows (even some of the carts were dressed up).
After golf, the ladies were given the option of taking home a box lunch or coming inside to the Vistas Dining Room for a socially distanced meal. After enjoying the camaraderie and lunch, our Head Pro Troy Jewkes announced the day’s winners— and there were many:
Birdie Flight
- First place: Deb Ousley, Ann Running, Dian Kupper, Laura Ingold
- Second place: Nancy Wyllie, Pat Avery, Barb Johnson, Marie Kahng
- Third place: Lee McClelland, Yolanda Niemann, Karen Wendlandt, Sandy Wagoner
- Fourth place: Connie Carroll, Kathy DeMerritt, Nancy Wilson, Ann Irwin
- Closest to pin – Nancy Fuller Wilson and Marie Kahng
- Closest to the line – Pat Stead and Marsha Camp
Bows Flight
- First place: Sandra Murray, Joan Chyall, Marsha Foresman, Maria Byers
- Second place: Shirley Hamann, Pam Bicknell, Sheryl Nugent, Regina Pang
- Third place: Barb Verbus, Vernie Tupa, Brenda Wilson, LeAnn Ellingson
- Fourth place: Maire Ryan, Gail Plimpton, Laura Fleener, Shirley Morris
- Closest to pin – LeAnn Ellingson and Takeyo Eakin
- Closest to the line – Linda Watkins and Karen Tulchinsky
And the prizes kept coming! Our two organizers— Joan Chyall and Shirley Hamann— announced 10 pleasantly surprised “lucky draw winners.” These ladies received either plants, Food and Beverage credit or Pro Shop credit. A big congratulations to all the winners, and a hearty THANK YOU to Joan and Shirley for making this wonderful day happen!