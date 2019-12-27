Normally on Tuesday, November 19, Bocce ball players, mostly from Units 4 and 15, would gather at the Bocce court for rousing games. And, this day, a Bocce potluck had been planned afterward to be held at the Tennis Center. However, since it poured rain that day, 24 players gathered instead at the home of Al and Marsha Schima for an Italian theme potluck.
The conversation was lively as people enjoyed their drinks and then lined up for dinner. The food was delicious and consisted of lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, marinated meatballs, Italian salads, and for dessert Boston cream pie (that doesn't sound Italian) and a delicious chocolate bundt cake. Some even went back for seconds on their favorite dish, and there was no dessert left!
What a nice time was had by all as we closed the evening on a happy note, even if it was a rainy day.