Do you wonder why your pop tennis friends are having so much fun? Join them on Bring a Friend (family member, partner or neighbor) Day at the SaddleBrooke Tennis Club. Join us on Wednesday, September 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the HOA-1 Tennis Club to play and socialize with old and new friends. You’ll get to see how pop tennis is played while enjoying the company of your friend on the court.

We’ll supply the paddles and balls and all you have to do is enjoy the comradery on the court while learning one of the fastest growing sports in adult communities across the country.

Ask your friends and neighbors if they will take you to Bring a Friend to play pop tennis. If you don’t know anyone who plays pop tennis, call the SaddleBrooke Tennis Office at (520) 825-0255 and we’ll sign you up with a new friend that will teach you the sport.

When you’re done playing, please join us for some cold drinks and snacks on the tennis club patio. You’ll get to socialize with all the participants while getting to know some new friends.

Hope to see you there!