Imagine the new Pickleball Complex— the backdrop of the Santa Catalina mountains, the courts nestled in the desert landscaping, a tasteful covered ramada lined with brick pavers and the sounds of happiness in the air. Remember a loved one, maybe someone who loved pickleball, while enjoying a shaded table surrounded by jubilance, serenity, and life. Stroll down a walkway examining engraved brick pavers, some listing contributor’s names, others names of beloved pets, some in memory of a loved one no longer with us, the bricks will be a beautiful, natural and enduring tribute.
These lovely brick pavers have space for a sand-carved message, names, and symbols. At $550.00, these 9" x 9” bricks offer not only an avenue for memories but a way SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) members, businesses and the SaddleBrooke community can support the construction of SaddleBrooke Pickleball Complex. The construction is predicted to begin on Tuesday, March 31 and, when completed, will be an asset to the entire SaddleBrooke community. To stay competitive with other active adult communities, expanding the current facility from six to fourteen courts will keep up with the demand for pickleball, “the fastest growing sport in America”.
Honor someone you love, remember a beloved pet, validate your SPA contribution or give a favorite pickleball player a gift by purchasing your brick now before they sell out. Leave your mark!
Please visit the SPA website for the forms that should accompany a donation and/or a brick purchase. Go to https://spa.clubexpress.com/content.aspx.
For more information, please contact Louise (Lou) Powers by phone at (520) 825-5508 or email her at Louisepowers11@gmail.com.