Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge #2815 hosted a luncheon on Saturday, July 27 for Arizona veterans who attended the 39th National Wheelchair Games in Louisville, Kentucky. They returned proudly displaying 15 medals that were received in a variety of different sports. The veterans received $1,000 to help with their travel expenses from the Lodge Past Exalted Rulers Association and $1,000 from the Lodge Veterans Committee.
The purpose of the Wheelchair Games is to encourage veterans with physical disabilities to become aware of their potential while promoting a spirit of healthy activity and camaraderie. It was apparent from the stories that the athletes shared that a bond of solidarity was formed from their experiences.