CD Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool will begin at 9 a.m. Join us for a different type of water aerobics, Monday through Saturday. We have different CDs for each day. It is an all-over workout for cardio, stretching, increasing strength, etc. All fitness levels are welcome. There is no instructor. We follow the easy instructions on the CD. There is a one-time fee of $5 for maintenance of the equipment. Come join us at 9 a.m. for an invigorating shallow workout and have fun at the same time.

PLEASE NOTE: Do NOT enter the pool area until 8:50 a.m. Also, REMEMBER to use your HOA card to enter even if the gate is open.

For any questions, call Seena at (520) 818-2218.