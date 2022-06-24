CD Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool starts at 9 a.m.

Join us for a different type of water aerobics, Monday through Saturday. We have different CDs for each day. It is an all-over workout for cardio, stretching, increasing strength, etc. All fitness levels are welcome. There is no instructor. We just follow the easy instructions on the CD. There is only a one-time fee of $5 for maintenance of the equipment. Come join us for an invigorating, shallow workout and have fun at the same time.

PLEASE NOTE: DO NOT enter the pool gate until 8:50 a.m. Also, REMEMBER to use your HOA card to enter even if the gate is open. If there are any questions, call Seena at (520)818-2218.