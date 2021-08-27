CD Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool starts at 9 a.m. Join us for a different type of water aerobics, Monday through Saturday. We have different CDs for each day. It is an all-over workout for cardio, stretching, increasing strength, etc. All fitness levels are welcome. There is no instructor. We just follow the easy instructions on the CD. There is only a one-time fee of $5 for maintenance of the equipment and new CDs. Come join us for an invigorating shallow workout and have fun at the same time.
IMPORTANT NOTE
Because of nationwide liquid chlorine shortages and to ensure that we are able to keep some pools open at HOA-2, the MountainView Pool will be closed starting Tuesday, July 27, 2021, and will REMAIN CLOSED until a steady supply of chlorine can be established. Thus, CD Water Aerobics will be cancelled until such time as the MountainView Pool reopens. Look in your SaddleBrooke HOA emails for updates on this situation.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your cooperation.
If there are any questions, call Seena at (520) 818-2218.