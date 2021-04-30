CD Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool starts at 9 a.m.Join us for a different type of water aerobics, Monday through Saturday. We have different CDs for each day. It is an all-over workout for cardio, stretching, increasing strength, etc. All fitness levels are welcome. There is no instructor. We just follow the easy instructions on the CD. There is only a one-time fee of $5 for maintenance of the equipment and new CDs. Come joint us for an invigorating shallow workout and have fun at the same time.
PLEASE NOTE: Follow the protocols that were given you for the safety and well-being in our class. REMEMBER TO USE YOUR HOMEOWNERS #2 MEMBERSHIP CARD FOR GATE ENTRY AND IN THE LOCKER ROOM. MASKS ARE STILL REQUIRED IN THE LOCKER ROOM.
If there are any questions, call Seena at (520) 818-2218.