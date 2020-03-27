Beginning Monday, April 6, CD Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool will start at 7:00 a.m. Join us for a different type of water aerobics, Monday through Saturday. We have different CDs for each day. It is an all-over workout for cardio, stretching, increasing strength, etc. All fitness levels are welcome. There is no instructor. We just follow the easy instructions on the CD and there is only a one-time fee of $5 for maintenance of the equipment and new CDs. Come join us at 7:00 a.m. for an invigorating shallow workout and have fun at the same time.
CD Water Aerobics at MountainView Pool Now at 7:00 a.m.
- By Seena Goldstein
-
-
Most Popular
-
Ducey says no need for stay-at-home order for Arizonans
-
Family of Tucson's first fatal COVID-19 case: "I want her death to mean something"
-
UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus updates, March 26: Here's what we know
-
Lost your job due to COVID-19? Check out this list of Tucson, Arizona employers hiring right now
-
As coronavirus response, Welcome Diner offers pay-what-you-can 'staff meals' for Tucsonans