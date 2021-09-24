The Saddlebrook Tennis Club celebrated a special day on the Fourth of July. Rufus Renfrow and avid tennis player celebrated his 94th birthday with around 100 hundred members of the tennis club. Cake was served and Walter Fritz presented a plaque dedicating a court to a beloved member of the club.
Rufus started playing tennis when he was 17, but did not get serious until he was 50-years-old. Rufus is still playing and is an inspiration to all of us. Rufus and his wife Judy have lived in SaddleBrooke for over 20-years.
Hopefully many of use will play this wonderful sport into our nineties!!