The “pom-poms” came out and a rousing putter’s cheer was performed by Marilyn Ginther and Roberta Wisniewski, at the MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) May luncheon, keeping our spirits lifted and encouraged while changes are taking place on the HOA-2 putting green and golf course. We all look forward to this fall, when we can reconvene our regularly scheduled Monday morning putting, but until then, we are enjoying our monthly luncheons with special speakers, fun games (ex: Golf Bingo and Trivia) and exciting entertainment.

“M — V – L — P —

Is the place I want to be:

Monthly luncheons, activities,

speakers and games,

that aim to please!

Fun with ladies of all ages,

laughing, crying,

“what the blazes”—

full of Cheer

throughout the year!”

GO Putters!!