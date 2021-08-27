With great appreciation, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association, Inc. (“SPA) announces that Comcast/Xfinity has made a generous donation to assist in the expansion of pickleball at SaddleBrooke. For this sponsorship donation, SPA has designated court five as the Xfinity court.
As shown in accompanying photo, Jim Schlote, SPA fund raising co-chair (far right) presents the Xfinity signage for court five to Gina Grifon, Community Account Professional Xfinity Communities, and Jimmy Jungerman, Sales Development Manager Comcast Cable. Gina is the Comcast liaison for the SaddleBrooke Homeowners Associations, and Jimmy manages the Comcast services installation for SaddleBrooke residents.
Chris Dunkeson, Comcast Area Vice-President, addressed the donation, as follows:
“Comcast is very proud to support our local communities. Our sponsorship of this Pickleball court reaffirms our commitment to SaddleBrooke. In the last three years, we have invested over $965,000 total cash and in-kind charitable contributions to Southern Arizona nonprofits, including COVID-19 relief efforts valued at more than $50,000. We have worked with partners across Southern Arizona to connect over 11,000 low-income Arizonans to our low-cost, high speed internet program Internet Essentials since 2011. We look forward to continuing to support our Southern Arizona communities.”
SPA is grateful to Comcast/Xfinity for supporting pickleball in the SaddleBrooke community. Since a sense of community is an important value at SaddleBrooke, SPA is heartened that Comcast/Xfinity shares this value, and SPA looks forward to an ongoing relationship with Comcast/Xfinity.
SPA is proceeding with its plans to expand the existing six-court facility to 14 courts with amenities. Currently SPA’s expectations are to begin construction of the expansion in the fall.