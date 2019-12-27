Tennis is truly a sport of a lifetime. What a unique opportunity to get great exercise and meet new people. 10S-4-LIFE is a follow on to Tennis 123, a highly successful and popular program started by Bob Lewis in 1998. To date, over 1,100 enthusiastic tennis players have benefited from this program.
10S-4-LIFE is specifically designed to get players onto the tennis court and playing within a short period of time. The emphasis is on the beginning player or anyone who has been away from the game for some time. This program has been instrumental in introducing players to the sport of tennis where they can benefit from overall conditioning, improving flexibility, as well as strength, endurance and weight control, while providing an atmosphere for a great social experience.
10S-4-LIFE consists of six skill development sessions. Sign-up sheets will be available at the tennis center by mid January. The three week series of classes begins the week of Tuesday, February 4. The classes are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m. and run for 90 minutes. The cost of the course is $80.
For more information, call Jim Ward at (520) 820-9818.