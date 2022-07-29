Looking to have some fun? Looking to meet new friends?

Come Join The Verde Sputters— the Putting club. No more dragging around for three to four hours in the hot sun or the winter cold. Sputters usually takes only one hour— sometimes one hour and a half—and meet in the RoadRunner Grill for quick meeting, lunch or breakfast to those who want to stay. Then, we have real fun again once a month at our monthly business luncheon meeting.

The Verde Sputters was established in July 1982, with eight members, to provide women with an organized putting activity here in SaddleBrooke. We promote fellowship, charitable opportunities, and social activities. Our membership consists of ladies who have never before played golf, former golfers, and casual golfers. Anyone who does not belong to a SaddleBrooke organized golfing or putting group is welcome to join.

Members meet on Monday mornings (summer hours sign in at 8 a.m. and putting at 8:30 am, winter hours sign-in at 9 a.m. and putting at 9:30 a.m.). We arrive 20 to 25 minutes to our scheduled putting time at the SaddleBrooke putting green to draw team assignments.

If this is something you are interested, come check us out one Monday morning as our guest and enjoy a round of putting with a fabulous group of ladies. If you decide to join, membership is $60 per year and you can be a part of this wonderful putting club.

For more information, please contact:

Opal Larkin at (520) 444-6308 or OpalLarkin@wbhsi.net.

Judy Loritz at (520) 818-2308 or jkl37141@gmail.com.