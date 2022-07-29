Stan Fly and Mike Lueck.

Saddlebrooke Volleyball Club is looking for some fun loving people who like to laugh and get exercise. The club is co-ed and plays on Wednesday night. If you think you'd like to try playing non competive Volleyball, please call Stan Fly Volleyabll Club President at (520) 825-1382 or send an email to sbvolleyball19@gmail.com.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.