SaddleBrooke Volleyball Club is looking for people who want to have fun along with getting some exercise. We are a co-ed club that plays every Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Mountainview School in Oracle. We carpool from the Minit Mart at 5:45 p.m. So, if you’re interested in meeting new people, laughing and getting a workout please contact us. Stan Fly, President can be reached by phone at (520) 825-1382 or email at sbvolleyball19@gmail.com. Looking forward to seeing you on the court!

