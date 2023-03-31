There were two teams from MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MLPN) who competed in the State Medallion Competiton. This tournament was held at Oakwood Country Club, Sun lakes, AZ on Friday, January 13, 2023, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The MPLN league will reimburse each member of the teams for hotel, meals, and transportation.

This competition is open to all Arizona Womens' Golf Association members. Qualifiers were determined by their two best low gross, nine-hole rounds or two best low net, nine-hole rounds out of four designated rounds on league day.

MPLN sent two qualifying teams of two golfers each to compete in this honored event.

Congratulations to the two teams for scoring well in this tournament.