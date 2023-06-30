Lovely day! Lovely swing! Lovely hole-in-one on the Tucson Course, hole #8, on Monday, June 5. Using a six iron, Stefanie Williams stepped up to the tee and effortlessly swung her club, sending her pink Callaway #2 ball air born, and landing it close to the hole, then it rolled up and into the hole. The others in her foursome (Kat Danner, Sue Schliepsiek and Mary Jo Swartzberg) screamed with excitement, saying, “It went in! It went in!” This was Stefanie’s third hole-in-one, but Stefanie’s excitement was still, very much palpable! Good work Stefanie!
Congratulations, Stefanie Williams on her Hole-in-One
- Mary Jo Bellner Swartzberg
