MountainView Preserve Lady Niners are so proud of one of their golfers, Suzan Carter, on becoming a US citizen in October 2022.

Suzan was born in Brazil and held dual citizenship in the UK and Brazil. Citizenship is a privilege that many take for granted. There are many that strive to become US citizens like Suzan, and make that dream come true.

She married her American husband, Terry McCarthy in 2018 in Tucson. Suzan says it was an emotional oath ceremony with about 50 people from 19 different countries, with more than half being from Mexico. The process for naturalization was a long two-year process.

Once a green card was issued Suzan was able to apply for citizenship. This involved studying for the test on American Government, history, and civics.

She has always felt very welcomed in the USA by many friends she has met and is proud now to be an American.