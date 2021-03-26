The MPMGA Tournament of Champions was held at the Preserve on January 13. Participants in the tournament are selected based on the number of points accumulated in MPMGA events held throughout the previous year. They must achieve four points to be eligible. That means winning an individual event (four points), or two partner games (two points) or four games in a foursome event (one point).
Once that is achieved, players are divided into seven flights, according to individual handicaps. The overall tournament winner is the golfer with the lowest net score, and can come from any flight. As a bonus, each flight winner is automatically qualified for next year’s tournament.
The trophy this year went to Dave Harmon, with a net score of 66. Congratulations, Dave, on being the MPMGA’s 2021 overall Champion.
Flight Winners:
- Flight 1: George Kaplan, net 69;
- Flight 2: Bill Webster, net 73;
- Flight 3: Art Walsh, net 73;
- Flight 4: Peter Lebeau, net 72;
- Flight 5: Chuck Kelsey, net 71;
- Flight 6: Bruce Twining, net 70;
- Flight 7: Dave Harmon, net 66.