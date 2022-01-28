Thursday, December 30, was a once-in-a-decade kind of day for David Cohen. During an MPMGA event, David put his tee shot in the cup on the par-3 fourth hole at MountainView. David used a 4-hybrid to launch the shot to a difficult pin placement 150-yards away. The other players in his foursome were Angelo Klousiadis, Rick Fernandez, and Scott Brewbaker. Angelo was the only one to actually see the ball go into the hole. This was David’s third hole-in-one. He has now scored an ace in each of the past three decades. Congratulations, David!! Try not to wait till 2030 to get that next one.