SaddleBrooke Desert Gems USTA 7.0 Ladies 65 & over Team won their Southwest Sectionals in Scottsdale on Friday, December 9, 2022, to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Six teams represented in the tournament came from El Paso Texas, New Mexico and Central and Southern Arizona. It was a round robin format with each team playing five matches. SaddleBrooke Gems won a very tightly contested 7.0 division winning by a single match court victory en route to their championship. They will move on the USTA National 65 & over League Invitational in Surprise Arizona on Friday, January 27 to Sunday, January 29.

Desert Gems captains are Dagmar Hampton and Kathy Kortus along with players Joann Bosworth, Gail Campbell, Karen Erickson, Sharon Gartner, Janet Jensen, Jean Lorch, Denise Phillips, Mary Jo Quilling, Caryl Wallin and most of all our MVP of DESERT GEMS, LAURA INGOLD.

