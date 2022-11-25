On Monday, October 31, Halloween Day, the MountainView Lady Putters gathered on MV putting green to show off their putting skills. It’s always fun to see who will have the most outlandish custom. This year there were plenty of witches. Let’s get those costumes going for next year.
