Dennis Marchand and partner Phil Gray were playing in the MPMGA’s 2-man alternate-shot event on Thursday, March 3 at the Preserve. They had been supporting each other nicely, but on hole #14, Dennis didn’t even give Phil a chance to contribute. He smacked a solid 8-iron that sent the ball soaring 141-yards to the pin, where it dropped in the cup for his 4th career hole in one.
The shot was also witnessed by Shel Jahn and Doug Jones, the other twosome in their group. Coincidentally, the last hole-in-one witnessed by Dennis was made by Shel Jahn. Those two guys should stick together.
Dennis has lived in SaddleBrooke for 11-years and has been playing golf since he was a teenager. (That explains some things.) Three of his aces have been at our SaddleBrooke courses, and one was in Los Angeles.
Congratulations to Dennis on an amazing shot!! As for his playing partner, we’re sure Phil didn’t mind sitting out that particular hole.