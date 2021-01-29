The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (“MPWGA”) took a COVID-19 mulligan on the Presidents Cup, originally scheduled last March. The two-day COVID-19-revised event was teed back up on Tuesday, December 1 at The Preserve and 8th at Mountainview. A poster bearing the names of all 12 presidents was proudly presented on the first tee box. This year, our current president, and four past presidents participated, dedicating the event to the past presidents not in attendance. We honor them for their leadership, inspiration, and development of the club, which has grown to 118 members since formed 20 years ago. These trail-blazing cart path finders showed us that this game we love is a mixed bag of ways to build and show character; provides opportunities for personal growth, teamwork, friendship, and fun; and that a round of golf does not end at the 18th hole. To golf or not to golf isn’t even a question, and once you’ve tasted a little slice of golf fun, you’re hooked on it for life.
Golf life is full of important choices. Like which club to use, which part of the fairway to aim for, and which pair of glitzy, glittery red, white, and blue socks at the registration table would add the most patriotic panache and punch to your outfit. At the 8 a.m. staggered tee times, 46 dew-sweepers were ready to get on the stick, get on the ball, get on the socks, and get the 36-hole total low-net score presidential pageantry parading down the path in red, white, and blue blitz and bling.
Donna Watson began playing with the MPWGA two years ago after moving to SaddleBrooke. It was her final golf stoke on the last hole that won her the championship. Her long, smooth putt glided that birdie ball right into the nest, closing the cage door to others, making her the overall winner with a net 143. There were winners in each of six flights, all named for past club presidents.
Flight winners: Janey Clausen 148; Jacque Twitty 144; Carol Sturman and Judy Grow, tied at 147; Susan Dell and Betty Cole, tied at 144; Lonnee Plattner 151; and Debbie Ogle 148. KP kudos and prizes for the sharp shooters sporting green velvet on Par-3 holes. At The Preserve: #4 Lori Stegink; #6 Jacque Twitty; #11 Kim Cox; #14 Karen Erickson. At MountainView: #4 Donna Watson; #8 Mary Kay Nordhill; #13 Carol Sturman; #14 Jacque Twitty.
The glam girls winning best outfits were Carolyn Harville, day one, and Ann Van Sickel, day two. Their winning colors were razzle-dazzle red, white, and blue, but the true colors of these two outstanding citizens of our country, community, and club shine even brighter than their outfits.
Our loyal title sponsor, Golf Cars of Arizona, continues to stand by us as we all adjust to the pandemic. Our tournament chair, and last year’s winner, Mary Kay Nordhill, persevered and twice planned the event, creatively finding a way for us to keep company during COVID-19. Even though we are apart, we are together. And we are thankful.