The migration is complete! Now that you are back in the land of sunshine and temperate climate, it is time to discover your inner Serena Williams. That’s right, Drop-In Tennis welcomes your return to the wide—wide world of tennis (which you may not have played since you were the #4 singles player at East Dubuque High School).

First, a word about Drop – In Tennis. We are a group of men and women who gather together to play tennis and enjoy each other’s company. You are an ideal candidate if:

You don’t want to be tied down to a set schedule.

You don’t feel comfortable with the competitive pressure of winning and losing.

You are concerned that you aren’t a very skilled player, but are enthusiastic.

You don’t know who the world’s richest retired tennis player is (Ion Tiriac)

The rules are very simple. We play every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., usually on SaddleBrooke courts 7 and 8 (for confirmation, check the tennis website, online at tennisclub@saddlebrooke.org or call (520) 825-0255. Please note that sometimes we get moved to other courts). The rest of the rules are pretty straightforward. Come any time after the start time and leave whenever you want. Come as often or as infrequently as you like.

Players range in age from the 50’s to the 80’s with occasional guest children and grandkids showing up to remind us of our long-lost athletic prowess. Again, both men and women are welcome. The skill level is WIDE. No one feels out of place.

Al Petito, our longtime friend and organizer of Drop-In Tennis was an inspiration to all of us who play on in his memory.

Come and enjoy the fun! We can’t offer you strawberries and cream like Wimbledon, but someone might bring cookies and you will enjoy the camaraderie.