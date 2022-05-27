With great gratitude, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association Inc. (SPA) has announced that Ed Robson has made a most generous donation of $200,000 to assist in the expansion of pickleball at SaddleBrooke. Mr. Robson previously donated the upper parking lot adjacent to the Ridgeview courts to SaddleBrooke HOA 2 for SPA members’ use for vehicle parking. In consideration for his donation, SPA will name the overall pickleball complex on Ridgeview for Mr. Robson: the “ED ROBSON Pickleball Center”.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Now that the eight additional courts and amenities are reaching completion, SPA is planning a grand opening ceremony in June. Mr. Robson will be invited to attend the ceremony, allowing SPA members the opportunity to personally express their thanks for his contributions.