On Friday, October 14, 50 women members of the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association (SPA) played in a tournament against SaddleBrooke Ranch Pickleball Association (SRPA) women members on the SaddleBrooke Ranch courts. The tournament was for women’s doubles teams competing in a round robin format, in which each SPA team played each SPRA team in the same class. The teams were classified by skill level: 2.5, 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0. Medals were awarded to the top three teams in each skill level: gold (first place), silver (second place) and bronze (third place).

Overall, the SPA teams won 54 of the 152 games played, and the SRPA teams prevailed in 98 games. Gail Campbell and Tina Donovan of SPA earned the gold medal in the 3.0 division, and Nancy Maglio and Suzanne Richards earned the bronze medal in the 2.5 division.

Other SPA members competing in the 2.5 level were Shirley Hovan and Martha Stakemiller and Kim Klindtworth and Barbara Mitchell. In level 3.0, the following SPA members also competed: Gwen Sherwood and Lynn Kirk, Pat Carney and Lexi Phillips, Teresa Woodouse and Vienna Zigalia, Donna Hollingsworth and Shirley Webster, Jen Wilken and Peggy Downs and Ruth Pelphrey and Liz Gray.

The following SPA members played in level 3.5 competition: Cheryl Simpson and Ann Lange, Helen Graham and Donna Sehn, Ellen Citron and Rhonda Somers, Lori Stegink and Donna Watson, Teri Blanchard and Sue Wanken, Amy Giannakakis and Cherri Block, Ann Martin and Ann Van Sickel and Deb Westwater and Jeanie Polak. SPA members competing in the 4.0 level were Carolyn Nickum and Nancy Dowell, Mary Gajeske and Linda Bailey, Terri Anderson and Denise Leksell, Janet Jensen and Linda Linegar and Kathy Jensen and Cindy McAlbin.

A men’s doubles tournament and a mixed doubles tournament were scheduled for Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 16, respectively. However, those tournaments were postponed due to rain and have been tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, 13.