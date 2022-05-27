On Wednesday, April 27, the Agave Lounge hosted the quarterly breakfast for the SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters. Our generous sponsor’s, Jeff Shields from Charles Schwab and Tim Wilcox from Sonora Investments joined us to celebrate some amazing first quarter results in three categories and distribute gift certificates to our winners in the Low Gross and Low Net categories.

Low Gross Winners:

First place: Jim Jevne

Second place: Mike McFadyen

Third place (tie): Harlan Hobbs and Cliff Huggins

Low Net Winners:

First place: John Underwood

Second place: Al Bush

Third place (tie): Leo Bigley and Harlan Hobbs

Our third category, “Most Improved Putters” received gift certificates provided by the SB Men’s Putters Club.

First place: Mike McFadyen

Second place: John Underwood

Third place: Mike Hoedel

Congratulations to all participants and winners! Also, a special “thank you” to our Sponsors!

This fun and growing group meets every week on Thursday mornings. We adjust the starting time with the season. Annual membership costs $20 per year plus a dollar per week for prizes. You don’t have to be a golfer to join. All you need is a putter, ball and a smile. It is a great opportunity to meet people, have some fun and maybe even win!