A “young” lady that has been in SaddleBrooke for only two-years, and has only golfed for two-years, had a dream come true.

Sandee Heighton moved to Arizona with her husband John two-years ago from Seattle, where she taught elementary school for 40-years.

On Thursday, March 23, at MountainView Golf Course, on hole #4, while golfing with her friend, Lesley Gaudielle, Sandee chose her #3 club and hit a great shot for a hole-in-one!!! Lesley was her official witness.

Some MPLNiners were following Sandee and joined in the celebration on the course and along with myself in MountainView Bar and Grill for drinks.

Congratulations Sandee and you might consider joining a golf league now!