It is with great excitement that SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association INC (SPA) announces that Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center has made a generous donation to aid in the expansion of pickleball in SaddleBrooke. Their sponsorship donation will earn them a plaque on one of the courts at the new Ridgeview Pickleball Complex. The expansion and upgrade of the pickleball facility will add eight courts to the existing six, a ramada, restrooms, and parking. This will result in a first-class complex that will benefit the entire SaddleBrooke community.
With convenient offices in Oro Valley, Marana, and Tucson, the team at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center have a simple mission: “Sight is Precious…Our commitment is to maintain the highest quality of eye care, to prevent loss of sight, and to provide care and comfort to all.” Routine and screening examinations, cataract and lens implant surgery, treatment of corneal diseases, treatment of glaucoma, glasses and contact lens prescriptions and emergency eye services are some of the comprehensive treatments available.
Regular eye exams are crucial to good overall health. For over 30-years, the dedicated doctors of Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center have been providing professional and comfortable ophthalmic care for the whole family. The six compassionate doctors focus on listening to patient’s concerns and offering solutions to problems that are important to the client. The main office houses a Medicare outpatient Surgery Center outfitted with the most modern technology. A full-service optical shop is onsite.
The Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center’s Mission Statement includes the commitment to continuing education to further their goal of maintaining excellence in care. From medical technology to government regulations, rest assured that Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center is at the leading edge of their field.
SPA cannot thank Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center enough for their generosity. We can’t wait to place the plaque acknowledging this contribution to pickleball in SaddleBrooke.
For more information about Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center visit their website. Check out https://eyestucson.com. You can reach their office by calling (520) 293-6740.