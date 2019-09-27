Saturday mornings at 9 a.m., there is a basketball pick-up on the Court behind the DesertView Fitness Center and Swimming pool.
Pick-up basketball games have been played for over 15 years in SaddleBrooke, but we are continually looking for new players. The games are very low-key and half court. Normally three-on-three and include players at all levels of skill. It’s a good workout and a lot of fun. Come join us one, two, or even three days a week.
If you have any questions, contact Len Raab at (520) 818-3281.